The first fun run dedicated to boats with outboards engines drew nearly 60 boats in late June to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

The first Outboard Fun Run was hosted by Performance Boat Center on June 26 and was open any boat that had a Mercury Racing or Mercury outboard on the back of the boat. The full-service dealership, which sells MTIs, Sunsations and Cigarettes Racing boats, partnered with the engine builder to stage the one-day event.

“Overall for the first time for the event it was outstanding,” said Brett Manire, co-owner and general manager of Performance Boat Center, in an email.

The Outboard Fun Run was run in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the organizers followed state and federal health guidelines, Manire said. Participants were given masks and hand sanitizer in their goodie bags from Mercury Racing along with other gifts include SPF shirts.

Performance Boat Center started with a breakfast and driver’s meeting at the dealership in Osage Beach. From there the boaters ran to The Fish and Company in Camdenton for lunch and live music. After lunch, the participants ran about 25 miles to Frank & Louie’s for drink and to check out another waterfront restaurant.

The event wrapped with an afterparty at Performance Boat Center and the new High Tide, an adult friendly venue that opened in June to join the Red Head restaurant and bar.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the dealership remains busy and continues to host on-water events for boaters eager to get out of the house. More than 100 boats participated in the sixth annual Cigarette Owners Rendezvous, a four-day event that took place in June.