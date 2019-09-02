“PowerBoating for a Cure” event chairman Bob Veith described the 11th anniversary of the run by the Mid Atlantic Powerboat Association “epic.”

The poker run attracted 56 boats and 225 riders, raising more than $35,000 for breast cancer research and $5,000 for a general contractor scholarship fund during the event in late June.

As in recent years, the two-day event kicked off with a “Fun Run,” where 25 boats, and 116 Participants traveled up to Bennett’s Creek Marina to enjoy the outdoor pool, easy docking accommodations, and a lunch buffet provided by Decoy’s.







Photos courtesy Mid Atlantic Powerboat Association

The Waterside Sheraton and the Waterside Marina were home to the festival. This is one of the few poker run venues that allows the boaters three different ones: The Elizabeth and James River, the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

With a very slight breeze, temperatures around 90 degrees, on Saturday the fleet traveled north on the Elizabeth River where they stopped at Leeward Municipal Marina and then to Gatling Point, where the helicopter hovered right alongside one boat after another.

The initial start was composed of 25 boats from 32- to 52-feet and traveling at speeds up to 140 mph. Right behind the first start was the second start, composing of 31 boats, ranging from 26- to 40-feet running up to 100 mph. The next stop was Blue Water Yachts, which is a mandatory lunch stop/relax in the pool stop.

After lunch and the boats showing their power through the Chesapeake Bay, and around Fort Story, into the Atlantic Ocean, and down the Oceanfront to Rudee Inlet. Turning around in Rudee Inlet at the Rudee’s Cabana Bar, everyone traveled back through the Atlantic Ocean, into Lynnhaven Inlet for the fifth stop, and finally back into the Chesapeake Bay, and down the Elizabeth River, culminating with docking, a silent auction, dinner and awards party at the Sheraton Waterside Hotel.

During the awards party, the first through fifth best card hands were recognized with cash awards of $2,000, $1,500, $1000, $750 and $500 and trophies, along with the award for the longest tow (California), Best Looking Boat, and the last two checks were presented to:

Susan G. Komen, for Breast Cancer Research for $35,000, bringing the 11-year total to more than $325,000.

Associated General Contractor’s Scholarship Fund for $5,000, bringing their 11-year total to $55,000.

Many of the prize winners donated all or part of their winnings back to the charity.

Organizers have already set the dates for 2020. “PowerBoating for a Cure” will take place July 25-26.