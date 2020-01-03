Offshore Powerboat Association announced its schedule for 2020 and it once again includes the American Power Boat Association Offshore Championship Series produced by OPA and Powerboat P1.

The APBA Offshore Championship Series will take place at the same six venues as 2019, while OPA will run 11 races with the season kicking off May 15-17 in Cocoa Beach, Florida and wrapping with the OPA World Championships in Englewood, Florida, November 19-22.

“Our new partnership with the OPA has enabled us to strengthen the future of offshore racing in the United States by uniting race teams in a way that has been missing for a long time,” said Azam Rangoonwala, CEO of Powerboat P1, in a press release. “All the international teams who participated this year have agreed to race in 2020 and we are expecting more to be added to the lineup. Our aim is always to stage events that entertain and excite, and the average attendance figure of more than 70,000 across the season is testimony to the appeal of the new series.”

Offshore Powerboat Association and P1 Offshore will partner once again for the APBA Offshore Championship Series. Photo by Freeze Frame Video

Powerboat P1 partnered with OPA in 2019 for the APBA Offshore Championship series and by all measures the collaboration was a success. Powerboat P1 will join for events in Cocoa Beach, Florida (May 14-17), Lake of the Ozark, Missouri (May 28-30), Sarasota, Florida (June 26-28), St. Clair, Michigan (July 24-26), Michigan City, Indiana (July 31-August 2) and Fort Myers Beach, Florida (October 8-10).

OPA President Roland “Smitty” Smith said the partnership has been beneficial for both organizations by providing larger boat counts, which is great for fans and racers who want deep fields.

“All the race sites saw a tremendous increase in boat count, averaging 60-plus teams. This ensures the enjoyment for race fans, increases value for sponsors and boosts the economic impact for the host venues,” Smith said in a press release. “Seeing a series like this has been my dream for many years and thanks to the outstanding teamwork created by P1 and OPA it has now become a reality.”

OPA is running a similar schedule as in years’ past with the season starting in Cocoa Beach (May 15-17) and Lake of the Ozarks (May 28-30). The boats travel from there to Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey (June 12-14), Sarasota (June 26-28), St. Clair (July 24-26) and Michigan City (July 30-August 2). OPA has pending race for August 21-23 in Panama City, Florida.

Two races in the Northeast in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey (September 12-13) and Ocean City, Maryland (September 25-27) are slated before the OPA Nationals in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, October 8-10. The OPA World Championships are in late November.

Television coverage and live streaming plans will be announced in the coming weeks.