Shore Dreams For Kids Needs Volunteers

Photos by Ron Konefal www.ronkonefal.com

Shore Dreams For Kids, one of the longest-running charitable events in performance boating, is seeking volunteers to make the 15th annual edition a success. Shore Dreams for Kids gives special-needs children and their families a day on the water to remember and this year’s event is happening this Friday in Seaside Heights, N.J.

“This event changes so many special people’s lives for just one day,” said John Marotta, vice president of Shore Dreams For Kids. “For many families, this is their only day at the Jersey Shore all summer and it is 100-percent free because of the generous sponsors. Volunteers are also a critical part of the day as if it were not for them on land and sea we would never be able to do what we do.”

The hours for the event are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a rain date on July 16. Shore Dreams For Kids is seeking land-based volunteers to help out with operations on the field and at the docks and the schedule is flexible if a person can’t commit to the entire day. The group is also seeking boat volunteers to provide rides to the participants. Again, understanding flexibility, the organization has three time slots available, 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

For additional information, go to shoredreamsforkids.org.