THE 2021 1000 ISLANDS GANANOQUE POKER RUN WINNERS!

It was an exciting weekend in Gananoque as Poker Runners showed off on the St. Lawrence! Great food, great weather, and great people. What a weekend!
Below are the winners!
1st Place:Francois Auclair
Card Hand: J, 10, 9, 8, 7
2nd Place: Dan Tierney
Card Hand:Q, Q, Q, 7, 5
3rd Place: Luc Brunelle
Card Hand: 5, 5, 5, 4, 2
Best Dressed Crew: John Lutz and his “2 Fast Crew” in 2 Fast 4 Yo
Best Graphics: Bob Hanson’s 36’ Nortech in Orange with Grey & Black
Most Exotic Engine: Stephane Boudrais Mercury Powered – Ferrari 44’ MTI
Hope to see everyone next year for the 2022 1000 Islands Gananoque Poker Run!