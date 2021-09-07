THE 2021 1000 ISLANDS GANANOQUE POKER RUN WINNERS!

It was an exciting weekend in Gananoque as Poker Runners showed off on the St. Lawrence! Great food, great weather, and great people. What a weekend!

Below are the winners!

1st Place:Francois Auclair

Card Hand: J, 10, 9, 8, 7

Left to Right: Francois Auclair, Dave Turnbull, Bob Ackley, Benoit Lacourse, Bill Taylor



2nd Place: Dan Tierney

Card Hand:Q, Q, Q, 7, 5

Left to Right: Dave Turnbull, Katrina Tierney, Dan Tierney, Robert Ackley, Jeff Sanders, Jennifer Sanders



3rd Place: Luc Brunelle

Card Hand: 5, 5, 5, 4, 2

Left to Right: Luc Brunelle, Lucas Brunelle, Bob Ackley

Best Dressed Crew: John Lutz and his “2 Fast Crew” in 2 Fast 4 Yo

Left to Right: Kristina King, Robert Ackley, Dave Webb, Dave Turnbull, John Lutz, Henry Hiemstra, Brayden King



Best Graphics: Bob Hanson’s 36’ Nortech in Orange with Grey & Black

Left to Right: Robert Ackley, Bob Hanson, Dave Turnbull



Most Exotic Engine: Stephane Boudrais Mercury Powered – Ferrari 44’ MTI

Hope to see everyone next year for the 2022 1000 Islands Gananoque Poker Run!