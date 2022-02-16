Tiger Performance Products Inc. Aviation & Marine Safety & Communications

During the Pandemic Tiger Performance Products has been hard at work preparing many new products for when life returns to normal. Tiger Performance has been an industry leading supplier of Communications and Safety products for over 23 years. Enjoy your high performance or race boat with the most advanced headset, helmet communications and safety products.

“New” Tiger Marine Intercom System Products Include:

Tiger Stereo Intercom Master Control (up to 8 stations) with Bluetooth and Digital sound suppression, DSP and ready to plug-in your onboard radio/CD, wireless transceiver and VHF marine radio

Tiger Wireless Transceiver, supports up to 20 wireless headsets with a range of over 1000’ and may be interfaced with the Tiger intercom master control

Tiger plug-in Ultra-Lightweight real carbon fiber, high fidelity Marine headset (left or righthand), with or without built-in individual Bluetooth

Tiger wireless Ultra Lightweight real carbon fiber, high fidelity Marine headset (left or righthand), with or without built-in individual Bluetooth

Customize your Intercom system configuration with all plug-in stereo headsets, all wireless headsets or a mix of plug-in and wireless headsets

Poker Run helmets provide a high level of head and wind protection, and include the highest performing attached carbon fiber plug-in or wireless headsets

Race Boat communications include the most advanced selection of helmets and helmet communications including the new DTG ultra-lightweight carbon fiber open and full-face SNELL 2020 approved helmets

“New” Tiger Performance ultra-lightweight high capacity, man mounted, miniature 4500 PSI bailout breathing system includes a carbon fiber bottle

All components except for the wireless are IP67 rated. The wireless products are IP65 rated

1-716-674-8545 • shawkins@tigerperformance.com

www.tigerperformance.com