Sobo joins Deep Impact and Blackwater

Marine industry veteran Terry Sobo has joined the team at Deep Impact Boats (www.deepimpactboats.com) and Blackwater Boats (www.blackwaterboats.com), both of which are owned by Mark Fischer.

Sobo takes over as Director of Sales and Marketing for both companies. He said his goal is reinvigorate the product and sales for Deep Impact. As far as Blackwater, he said the company has mostly been flying under the radar. “Now with the introduction of the 43 and subsequent 39, we want to bring both to the forefront.”

Deep Impact and Blackwater are both gaining popularity on the poker run circuit for their versatility and ability to accommodate a large number of passengers and still be able to put up impressive performance numbers. Keep an eye on both companies as Sobo brings both companies to the forefront.