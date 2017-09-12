2017 Poker Run Winners
(Listed in Chronological Order)
2017 Sault Ste. Marie CAN/AM Poker Run
Poker Run Winners
- Bill Tomlinson, “My Way,” 777QQ
- Lawrence Coelho, “Rapid Rabbit,” 10 10 10 K 6
- Tom Maczik, “King of Queens,” KK776
1st Place: Bill Tomlinson
2nd Place: Lawrence Coelho (left) with navigator Frank Nichols (center)
3rd Place: Tom and Jessica Maczik
People’s Choice Award Winners:
- Best Graphics: Rusty Kidder, “Child Support”
- Best Rig: Bill Tomlinson, “My Way”
- Best Audio: Rusty Kidder, “Child Support”
- Best Engines: Bill Tomlinson, “My Way”
- Best Dressed Crew: Bill and Monica Reiffer “Taking Liberty”
Other Awards:
- Joker Card #1: Matt and Chelsea Soper
- Joker Card #2: Andy and Karen Driver
- Most Visible Marshall Boat: Brad Clarke
2017 1000 Islands Poker Run, Kingston, ON
Poker Run Winners
- David Weschler, “Sandman,” 6667J
- Stan Vandervliet 35′ Donzi 33710
- Luc Moyen 42′ Fountain AAJJ4
1st Place: Nicole and David Weschler
2nd Place: Stan and Sharla Vandervliet
3rd Place: Luc Moyen and Sylvie Rodrigue
People’s Choice Awards Winners
- Best Graphics: Barry Humphrey, “Horsepower”
- Best Rig: Bill Tomlinson, “My Way”
- Best Dressed Crew: Stephane Paquin “Need for Speed”
- Best Audio (Presented by K-Rock 105.7): Ken Poutchikian from 514 Cartunes
- Best Engines: Mike Ciasulli, “Max On”
Rock the Bay Poker Run 2017
Poker Run Winners
- Jim Thomas, Just Let it Go 97732 (Flush)
- Richard Thomas “All Fired Up” 910JQK
- Mark Gorrera “Hot Flash” 67QQQ
Other Awards
- Best Engines: Richard Thomas “All Fired Up”
- Best Graphics: David Landsman “Gold Digger”
- Best Dressed Crew: John Diakoulas “Schools in Session“
Thunder on the Bay, Alexandria Bay 2017 Poker Run
Poker Run Winners
- First TBD
- Second TBD
- Third TBD
Other Awards:
- Best Graphics TBD
- Best Rig TBD
- Best Audio TBD
- Best Dressed TBD