Hot News
Home » Features » Boating News » 2017 Poker Run Winners

2017 Poker Run Winners

2017 Poker Run Winners

(Listed in Chronological Order)

2017 Sault Ste. Marie CAN/AM Poker Run

Poker Run Winners

  1. Bill Tomlinson, “My Way,” 777QQ
  2. Lawrence Coelho, “Rapid Rabbit,” 10 10 10 K 6
  3. Tom Maczik, “King of Queens,” KK776

People’s Choice Award Winners:

  • Best Graphics:  Rusty Kidder, “Child Support”
  • Best Rig: Bill Tomlinson, “My Way”
  • Best Audio:  Rusty Kidder, “Child Support”
  • Best Engines: Bill Tomlinson, “My Way”
  • Best Dressed Crew: Bill and Monica Reiffer “Taking Liberty”

Other Awards:

  • Joker Card #1: Matt and Chelsea Soper
  • Joker Card #2: Andy and Karen Driver
  • Most Visible Marshall Boat: Brad Clarke

 

2017 1000 Islands Poker Run, Kingston, ON

Poker Run Winners

  1. David Weschler, “Sandman,” 6667J
  2. Stan Vandervliet 35′ Donzi 33710
  3. Luc Moyen 42′ Fountain AAJJ4

People’s Choice Awards Winners

  • Best Graphics:  Barry Humphrey, “Horsepower”
  • Best Rig: Bill Tomlinson, “My Way”
  • Best Dressed Crew: Stephane Paquin “Need for Speed”
  • Best Audio (Presented by K-Rock 105.7): Ken Poutchikian from 514 Cartunes
  • Best Engines: Mike Ciasulli, “Max On”

Ken Poutchikian: Best Audio. Presented by K-Rock 105.7

Rock the Bay Poker Run 2017

Poker Run Winners

  1. Jim Thomas, Just Let it Go 97732  (Flush)
  2. Richard Thomas “All Fired Up” 910JQK
  3. Mark Gorrera “Hot Flash” 67QQQ

Other Awards

  • Best Engines: Richard Thomas “All Fired Up”
  • Best Graphics: David Landsman “Gold Digger”
  • Best Dressed Crew: John Diakoulas “Schools in Session

Thunder on the Bay, Alexandria Bay 2017 Poker Run

Poker Run Winners

  1. First TBD
  2. Second TBD
  3. Third TBD

Other Awards:

  • Best Graphics TBD
  • Best Rig TBD
  • Best Audio TBD
  • Best Dressed TBD

Login