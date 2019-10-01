Poker Runs America’s 2nd annual 1000 Islands Poker Run nad Shootout Weekend held in the city of Gananoque, Ontario on September 6-8 was bigger and better than ever. Thanks to the poker run participants who joined us and for showcasing their boats. Thank you to our sponsors and street displays for making it an awesome weekend. We proudly supported the Gord Brown Memorial Rink through our Ride of a Lifetime charity fundraiser and live auction.

Here are some of the highlights of the event

Saturday Poker Run

Poker Run Winners

  • Chris Lamer at the auction
  • Most exotic engines – Brian & Janet Lundy with son Kyle
  • Best Dressed Crew – Terry Leeder with brother Justin
  • Best Dressed – Bill Taylor (for his outfit after falling into the water)
  • 2nd Place – Bob Ackley and family
  • 3rd Place – Terry Leeder
  • 1st Place – Jason Steacy

Sunday Shootout

Charity Rides benefitting the Gord Brown Memorial Rink

