Poker Runs America’s 2nd annual 1000 Islands Poker Run nad Shootout Weekend held in the city of Gananoque, Ontario on September 6-8 was bigger and better than ever. Thanks to the poker run participants who joined us and for showcasing their boats. Thank you to our sponsors and street displays for making it an awesome weekend. We proudly supported the Gord Brown Memorial Rink through our Ride of a Lifetime charity fundraiser and live auction.
Here are some of the highlights of the event
Saturday Poker Run
Poker Run Winners
Sunday Shootout
Charity Rides benefitting the Gord Brown Memorial Rink