On June 15-17, 2018, the New Jersey Powerboat Club will host the Annual Powerboat Rally from Toms River, NJ to Atlantic City. 2018 marks the 21st year for the event and this year will be held in honor and memory of Anthony Sauta, who passed away in December of last year.

If you’re looking to attend the run, be sure to act fast. The club said in a release that the event is limited to 50 boat and registrations are taken on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In addition to the limit amount of registrations, there is limited time to capitalize on a discounted rate on hotel rooms for the 2018 Atlantic City Powerboat Rally.

The host hotel, The Golden Nugget, a 1st class venue with a world-class marina, casino, hotel, and restaurants, has offered the New Jersey Powerboat Club extreme discounts on hotel rooms. In some cases, boaters can save up to $500 off the public rate. Act fast, as this deal expires on June 5th, 2018. Booking at this special rate must be done through the New Jersey Powerboat Club.

The event has added some additional activities to its itinerary for its 21st year. Friday, June 15th, will feature an all-new pool party hosted by NJPBC from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Also on Friday is a buffet breakfast at Water Street Bar and Grill, a sunset outdoor BBQ, and is the day of the Rally.

On Saturday, June 16th there will be a lunchtime fun-run to Oyster Creek Inn, a new addition for the run, alongside the Powerboat Rally Breakfast.

The entry fee is $499 + overnight dockage (ranges from $100 and up depending on boat size), which gets you entrance for two people to all of the parties, two card hands, dinner for two at the sunset BBQ, breakfast for two at the private Saturday morning buffet, breakfast at the golden nugget and two event T-shirts.

Each extra person costs $125 and includes all meals and parties above and NJPBC custom T-shirt.