Big Thunder Marine had a full house for its Fun Run that featured a record turnout of Fountain Powerboats, Baja Marine and Donzi owners on Lake of the Ozarks.

More than 120 boaters participated Friday, July 26, in the Fun Run organized by Big Thunder Marine and Iconic Marine. Participants came from all over the country to celebrate the iconic powerboating brands.

“The weather was absolutely perfect. It was just perfect,” said Ed Champion, sales manager for Big Thunder Marine. “We had a lot of rain early in the season, so I think there were a lot of people with pent up energy. It was kind of a perfect storm.

















The event, launched in 2018, was created to raise awareness about the boat brands. Fred Ross purchased Big Thunder Marine in 2015 and a year later he formed Iconic Marine Group, which includes Baja, Donzi and Fountain.

Champion said the Fun Run was open to all owners and dealerships that sell Donzi, Baja or Fountain. “We probably had 12 non-brands such as a Renegade and a guy with a 27-foot Regal,” he said. “We didn’t turn anyone away.”

The fun run started Friday morning with a breakfast buffet at Camden on the Lake. After picking up their first card at the resort, the boats then made stops at Bear Bottom Resort, Paradise Tropical Restaurant & Bar and Millstone Marina & Resort. The final card stop was at Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar & Grill but there were also bonus stops at Glencove Marine Fuel Dock and Tap & Grill Lake Side Brew Haus.

Participants who completed the extra card stops were entered into a random drawing for goodie bags (one for each brand) valued at $500. Among the items the raffle winners received include a Yeti Tundra cooler, beach towels and merchandise. There was no entry fee for participants in the BFD Fun Run.

The first event in 2018 had about 70 to 75 participants and organizers were surprised by the attendance jump. Champion credits Katie Markway of Big Thunder Marine who helped organize the event.

“She kept us going in the right direction,” Champion said.

For Baja, Fountain and Donzi owners who missed this year’s BFD Run, it will return in 2020. Put the dates July 23-24 on your calendar.