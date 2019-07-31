There are few spots in the United States that are prettier than Chesapeake Bay during the summer. This weekend the Chesapeake with play host to Poker Runs America’s Rock the Bay Poker Run.

The run, which benefits Ryan’s Hope Charity, takes place this Saturday, August 3, in North East, Maryland, and there is still time to register for this weekend.

The Rock the Bay Poker Run starts Friday afternoon with the participant’s boats on display at Anchor Marine in North East. A dock party at the Nauti Goose restaurant starts at 7 pm.









“If you’ve never been boating in the Chesapeake Bay area, the views from the water are incredible,” said Bill Taylor, publisher of Poker Runs America. “The Rock the Bay Poker Run is the perfect way to see the highlights of the region.”

On Saturday morning, the poker run starts at the Nauti Goose restaurant and the boats pick up their second card at Tolchester Beach and then head off to Joppatowne Marina for lunch and to pick up a third card. Live music and a car show will be part of the lunch festivities. Residents have the chance to buy a ride on a poker run boat with proceeds going to local charities.

After lunch the boats will go to Lees Landing to pick up card No. 4 and then return to the Nauti Goose to pick up the last card of the day. The overall poker run is about 100 miles. At the awards banquet dinner that evening, hands for first, second and third-place winners will be revealed. Awards for the best dressed group, best graphics and best engine compartment will be given out.

For more information about the Rock the Bay Poker Run or to register, call 800-354-9145, ext. 252 or email coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com.