Since Tim’s a little on the shy side, it took a while before he mustered up the courage to ask TracyLynn if she was the same girl that he had met on that beach a quarter of a century earlier. She confirmed that she was and the two have been together ever since, first as co-workers then as a couple.

They call Kalamazoo, Mich., home, but they are rarely there, spending about 300 nights each year on the road, attending RV or boat shows or poker runs or similar events, all in the name of promoting the Bio-Kleen name. Tim, 55, has been a part of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout for about as long as he has known TracyLynn (she prefers to keep her age to herself), so last year they were married at Captain Ron’s Bar & Grill at Lake of the Ozarks by Jeff Dorhauer, who has been instrumental in the shootout since its inception. Tim is actually business partners with the Duggan family in the Skallywag’s RV Park, which is also in Lake of the Ozarks. The name for the park came from a nickname Tim used for his two grandsons. He would wrestle with them and call them Skallywags.