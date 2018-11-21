The “Sturgis” of Poker Runs

By Eric Colby

Photo’s by Freeze Frames and Todd Taylor

The 2018 edition of the Tickfaw 200 poker run is in the books and the event is turning into one of the premier happenings in performance boating.

“Our motto is we are the Sturgis of boating,” said Joey Fontenot, owner of the host marina, Blood River Landing, in Springfield, La., and the owner of the event, referring to the annual motorcycle ride-in at Sturgis, S.D., that basically takes over the town for its duration.

Like Sturgis, Springfield is a town of about 1,000 people and the citizens welcome the poker runners. “There’s no poker run in the world that does three days where you can pick up cards,” said Fontenot. “Nobody’s in a rush because they know they have three days to do it.”