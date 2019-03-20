Registration is now open for Concept Boats’ annual poker run in late July from Florida to the Bahamas.

The poker run for Concept owners will take place July 27-29. Boats are leaving from Florida’s Key Biscayne and meet up in Bimini.

Concept Boats touts its poker run as “a great opportunity to drop the throttles and turn the sound up as we run across the beautiful waters between Bimini and South Florida.” It’s also a chance for fellow Concept owners to meet new owners of the center-console boats.

The builder launched the poker run 12 years ago and the 2018 poker run attracted 32 boat owners, said Susan Patterson, vice president of sales and marketing for Concept Boats in Opa-locka, Florida.

“We launched the event to put people together,” said Patterson, whose company builds models from 23 feet to 39 feet. “They meet at the events and some good friendships have been formed.”

Participants will make the 45-mile journey across the ocean to the Hilton at Resorts World Bimini, which will serve as the home base for the poker run. The poker runners handle their own room and marine reservations, Patterson said. The participants will receive a poker run bag from Concept Boats once they complete a consent form, she said.

While the event is exclusive to Concept boat owners, owners of competing manufacturers have participated in the past.

“If a friend of an owner has another boat and wants to be with us, of course we welcome (them),” she said.

For more information about the poker run, visit conceptboats.com.