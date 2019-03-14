Joe Curran, the chief operating officer for Iconic Marine, passed away Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 55.

Curran was part of the original management team that brought back the legendary Fountain, Baja and Donzi brands. His marine industry career spanned 32 years working with well-known manufacturers including Wellcraft, Chris-Craft and Monterey Boats among others.

“When Iconic was formed, Joe was my first hire,” said Fred Ross, managing partner for Iconic Marine, in a press release. “I couldn’t have made a better choice. Joe’s passion for boating was obvious, his talent and experience in so many areas is unmatched. We’ll miss Joe as a leader and a driving force at Iconic, but more than anything we’ll miss him as a friend.”

Curran led sales, new product development, strategic planning, marketing and dealer network expansion for Iconic Marine. During that time Iconic Marine introduced five new models and revived 11 models, helping the company regain a foothold in the high performance and sport boat markets.

Prior to his career in the marine industry, Curran was a defensive tackle for the Michigan State Spartans in the early 1980s. Curran had maintained friendships with some of the biggest names in college and professional football.

Curran was born April 27, 1963 in Chicago, Ill. He was married for this wife, Julie, for 32 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jeanne Curran, his two brothers, Robert Jr. and Anthony. He is survived by his siblings, Kathleen (Earl T.) Champion, Madonna Curran, Mary Martha (Dennis) McConnell, Marie Estelle (Mark) Nolan, Susan (John) Loberg, Roy (Claudia) Curran, Jeanne (Rich) Halko, Elaine (Kent) Miller and Jennifer (Robert) Grandi. He also had numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

The family requests that memorials be made to Michigan State University Parkinson’s Research Fund AR9002, University Advancement, Spartan Way, 535 Chestnut Rd., Room 300, East Lansing, MI 48824 or Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

A memorial service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elmhurst, IL on April 4, 2019.