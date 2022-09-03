Corerra Billet Steering Wheels

Replacing an old steering wheel is an easy and affordable way to dress up a cockpit. Eddie Marine has you covered with new Corerra full wrap steering wheels featuring billet aluminum centers and symmetrical bent double-spoke design.

The 13-1/2” steering wheels come complete with a 3/4-inch tapered hub. With the symmetrical spoke configuration, Eddie Marine says its steering wheels are perfect for boaters using full hydraulic, non-centering steering systems.

The water-resistant vinyl leather grip and matching center cap inlay are manufactured to ensure durability. The Corerra steering wheel is available in three different styles and starts at $445.

www.eddiemarine.com