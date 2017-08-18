Cosker to Throttle My Way at 1000 Islands Poker Run

Mystic Powerboats president John Cosker is taking a northern detour prior to defending his Top Gun title at the 2017 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout next weekend. He’s coming to Kingston, Ontario, this weekend to throttle Bill Tomlinson’s turbine-powered 50’ Mystic catamaran, My Way, at the Can-Am 1000 Islands Poker Run.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Canada,” said Cosker. “I’ve been to the Alexandria Bay run, but not 1000 Islands, so I’m excited.”

The usual throttleman for My Way, Ken Kehoe, is injured, so Tomlinson, who is from Manotick, Ontario, found himself a ringer, the man who designed and built the 3,000-hp boat, which has Lycoming T55 turbine engines and BPM surface drives. The bright-red boat was clocked at 224 at the 2013 Lake of the Ozarks shootout and has been a fixture on the Poker Runs America tour, especially the Canadian events for the past few years and is a favorite of the crowds that line the shore and watch the event from the water.

A week after the Can-Am 1000 Islands Poker Run, Cosker will be headed to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, where he will throttle Don Onken’s 52’ Mystic, American Ethanol, the boat that has posted the fastest speed at the two previous Lake of the Ozarks Shootouts.