DCB Performance Boats is busy working on a new 37-foot catamaran that is expected to make its debut at next year’s Desert Storm Poker Run.

The new M37R model, which will be powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines, is a true tunnel-style boat. It’s DCB Performance Boats’ first catamaran built without a center pod design.

DCB Performance Boats will debut the new M37R in 2020 at the Lake Havasu Poker Run. (Image courtesy DCB Performance Boats)

“Obviously, we have built a loyal following of the most amazing customers in the world on our center-pod catamarans and we will continue to,” said Jeff Johnston, president of DCB, in a press release. “But different buyers have different preferences, and some of our customers have been asking for this. Plus, we will have a true-tunnel, outboard-powered catamaran for clients who may have wanted a DCB cat without a center pod.”

Johnston said the new catamaran was designed with a 65-inch tunnel and no center pod. The M37R is 37 feet, 6 inches long with a 10-foot, 6-inch beam. The dry weight is just under 6,000 pounds, Johnston said. The running surface is 36 feet, 2 inches.

The throttles and shifters in a console between the front bucket seats is new for DCB Performance Boats. (Image courtesy DCB Performance Boats)

The M37R will come with its throttles and shifters in a console between the bucket seats for the driver and co-pilot, which is a new setup for the Southern California custom boat builder. Mercury Racing 450R engines, which made their debut in June, are a natural for the all-new M37R, Johnston said.

The rear seating includes four individual bucket seats and a full wraparound windshield will knock down wind and spray for the pilot and passengers. Up front, the M37R will have a large touchscreen in the center and smaller screens to the side of the driver and co-pilot.

DCB Performance Boats collaborated with SFG Yacht Design on the M37R’s design. The tooling is being done via CNC machine and is currently underway.

Johnston said base price for a well equipped M37R on a tandem trailer is $470,000. The company has presold “the first few 37-footers,” Johnston said, and is currently taking orders for future builds.

DCB Performance Boats is aiming to have the first boat completed by the Desert Storm Poker Run, April 22-26, 2020. The builder always has a strong contingent at the poker run in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.