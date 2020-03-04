Five new members will be joining the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Hall of Fame and the inductees will be honored prior to the August 29-30 event.

The 2020 class of inductees includes Bob Teague, Tim Kowalski, Brad Harrington, Myrick Coil and Tiffany Maasen. The names are familiar to performance boaters and were picked by the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Board of Directors for their contributions to the nonprofit event.

The group is the eighth class to join the Hall of Fame that includes the who’s who of the performance-boat world. Past inductees include Mystic’s John Cosker, MTI’s Randy Scism, Dave Scott and Bob Bull.

Inductees will be honored at a dinner on Tuesday, August 25 at the Stables Event Center in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. Honorees will have a plaque with their name added to the Bob Morgan Memorial Shootout Hall of Fame wall at Captain Ron’s Bar & Grill, which has hosted the Shootout since 2008.

The Hall of Famers includes:

Bob Teague is the owner of Teague Custom Marine in Southern California and a world champion offshore racer. For more than a decade, Teague has worked on the broadcast crew to provide Shootout fans with accurate information and an inside look at the participants and their boats.

Tim Kowalski is the owner of Bio-Kleen in Michigan and has been a longtime sponsor and supporter of the event. He’s active in LOTO’s poker runs, street party and provides rides for the Make-A-Wish families in his Cigarette Café Racer.

Myrick Coil, in addition to winning multiple offshore World Championships, is the shop foreman at Performance Boat Center. Coil is the only Top Gun winner in the 2020 class, partnering with Cosker to win the Shootout in 2015 with a 208-mph pass in American Ethanol.

Tiffany Maasen is the longtime organizer of the Make-A-Wish event prior to the Shootout, helps organize the street party and serves on the auction committee. She is the spouse of Poly Lift Boat Lifts co-owner Mark Maasen, which sponsors events within the Shootout.

Brad Harrington hasn’t missed a Shootout since 1992, winning his class year in and year out with his Saber Cyclone. He started as the driver of a patrol boat and then worked on the start boat for a couple of years. After buying his Saber in 2006, Harrington has competed ever since.

The Hall of Fame inductees announcement comes as the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Board of Directors are looking for a new executive director. Christy Janssen resigned in November after two years in the position and helped raise record funds for the organization. The event raised $357,000 for Lake-area charities in 2019, coming off a record amount in 2018 of $300,000.