With boat show season underway, the West Coast’s largest boat show gets underway on Thursday, January 10, featuring some of the region’s top performance boat builders.

West Coast builders including DCB Performance Boats, Advantage, Eliminator, Nordic and more will be at the 63rd annual Los Angeles Boat Show Thursday through Sunday at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. More than 250 boats, ranging from wakeboard to center-console models, will be on display at the show.

“We are fortunate that California calls many of the top boating manufacturers home,” said Duncan McIntosh, Los Angeles Boat Show CEO, in a press release. “Centurion in Central California to Shockwave Boats in Corona, are just two of the boat builders who will be at the Los Angeles Boat Show.”

In addition to the high-performance fleet, aftermarket companies displaying include Livorsi Marine, Eddie Marine and CP Performance. Other notable builders participating include Cobalt Boats, Cobra Performance Boats, Hallett Boats, Howard Custom Boats, as well as Malibu and Mastercraft boats.

More than 250 new boats will be on display during the four-day show at the Pomona Fairplex. In addition to new-boat sales, the show will have marine accessories and offer boating workshops throughout the weekend.

Since moving the LA Boat Show east from the Los Angeles Convention Center in 2017, the show has continued to grow in the Pomona location. McIntosh said the show is a great opportunity for consumer to score some early season deals.

“Buyers are encouraged to take stock now, before the summer boating season begins and there is a backlog of orders,” he said.

Single-day tickets are $15 for adults; free for children 12 years and younger. For more information about the Los Angeles Boat Show, visit losangelesboatshow.com.