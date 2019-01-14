Performance Boat Center is returning as the title sponsor of the 31st annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, an event that draws thousands of visitors to the lake each year in late August.

The dealership has sponsored the Shootout since 2015, which has grown in recent years to meet-ups, poker runs and other events beyond the weekend speed runs on the Missouri lake. This year’s Shootout is August 24-25.

“I hear about the Shootout wherever we go for poker runs and racing all over the country,” said Brett Manire, co-owner of Performance Boat Center. “It’s a great way for Lake of the Ozarks to shine and show off … and (for PBC to) show our facilities and our capabilities.”

Manire said in early January he had received several phone calls that day, for people already seeking boat slips and planning for the August race—people come from Florida, New York, and California to enjoy the event. “There’s so much to do that week, it brings in a lot of out-of-town people … from every walk of life and every boating community,” he said.

The Shootout drew nearly 100 racers in 2018, and raised well over $300,000 for Lake area charities, nonprofits, and fire districts. The event has become an important tourism draw for lake businesses that count on the money spent by attendees.

“They are are always eager to help and make each event top-notch,” said Shootout Director Christy Janssen in a press release. “They are extremely busy but make time to help make the Shootout charities the most money by donating monetarily and giving their time and facility whenever we need it to make the Shootout a huge success. We cannot thank them enough.”

Janssen, who became the Shootout’s first full-time executive director in late 2017, has added several events leading up to this year’s Shootout.

–A kid-friendly Family Fun Run on June 8

–A Shootout Social each month all year long — the first will be held at Redhead Lakeside Grill on Jan. 31

–A Style Show featuring the Shootout Gal line, on April 13 at Wicked Willie’s Blue Room

–The Shootout Golf Tournament has moved to June 2 at Lake Valley Golf Course

Defending Shootout champions John Cosker and driver Tony Battiato are expected to return to defend their 2018 Top Gun title run of 204 mph.

For more information, visit www.lakeoftheozarksshootout.org.