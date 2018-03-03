Sunsation Powerboats of Algonac, Mich., has pulled the first 39CCX center console out of the

mold. The CCX stands for Center Console Extreme and if new hull is anything to go by, this is

one sleek looking boat.

The Sunsation 39CCX is 39’ long with a 10’6” beam and the boat will ride on the twin-step SVT2

bottom that was developed by Sunsation in conjunction with Tres Martin, owner of Tres

Martin’s Performance Boat Driving School.

In an interview with Poker Runs America, Sunsation Powerboats president Wayne

Schaldenbrand said that the 39-footer is an evolution from the company’s 32’ and 34’ models.

“Shortly after we launched the first 34CCX we began getting feedback from our customers on how great the boat was and numerous inquiries about our future plans for additional size

options,” he said.