Iconic Marine Group, which includes the brands Fountain, Donzi and Baja, is holding a VIP event at its North Carolina factory to allow select customers to test the new 2020 models.

Billed as the “The Show Before the Boat Shows,” Iconic Marine is trying to get a jump start on the boat-buying season before it kicks off with the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in late October. The event at the plant in Washington, North Carolina, will take place Oct. 9-11 and is invite-only. The preview is being staged by the Fountain, Baja and Donzi Dealer Association.

“The day after dealers preview our 2020 lineup, we’re going to open up the marina and invite VIP customers to sea trial select models,” said Jeff Harris, Iconic Marine’s chief operating officers, in a press release. “This special event gives boaters the chance to avoid crowds at boat shows, where boats are usually on a trailer or tied up in the marina.”

Team Fountain will feature five boats including the 39NX, the company’s first center-console model powered by triple Mercury Racing 450R engines. Team Baja will feature three Outlaws in the water, complete with new graphics and option packages.

Donzi will feature its 41GTZ with a hardtop and new interior. The builder will also have its 55th anniversary edition 22’ Classic on display. Select customers can test the all-carbon-fiber 44’ Icon that debuted earlier this year.

Harris said potential buyers can spec a custom boat and power allowing them to move to the top of the build list for 2020. As an added incentive, Iconic Marine will reimburse up to $1,000 in travel expenses for anyone that orders at the show.

Customers can meet with Iconic Marine company principals and the opportunity to visit with racing legend and company founder Reggie Fountain.

“Getting on the water and driving the boat yourself is the ultimate performance test,” Harris said. “Touring the factory gives buyers an X-ray look at what’s under the gelcoat and interior vinyl.”

Spaces are limited and interested buyers can contact their local Iconic Marine dealer or call 252-974-1638 for more information.