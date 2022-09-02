Jaguar Powerboats Finds Partner for New Catamaran

Jaguar Powerboats has brought on an Arizona marine dealership to co-develop the company’s twin-outboard catamaran.

Germaine Marine is supporting the development of the North Carolina builder’s 37 Wildcat, which is being built for the 450 Pro Sport class and could race the 2023 APBA season.

“During our first conversations, John (Clarke, Jaguar Powerboats president) explained his passion for performance, dedication to safety and overwhelming drive to lead the market segment,” said Jason Robertson, Germaine Marine COO. “When we visited the facility and saw the boats he was building, we could see all of those qualities reflected in the finished product.”

By jointly funding hull No. 1, Robertson said that Germaine Marine is looking for feedback from its West Coast boat owners. Germaine Marine, founded in 2006 by CEO Noah Germaine, has seven locations in Arizona, California and Utah.

The 37-foot catamaran with a 11’6” beam will be powered by Mercury Racing 450R outboards. No estimated top speed was available, but Jaguar Powerboats said the catamaran has a “competition-proven hull” that produces fast boats without sacrificing safety.

“We’re very pleased to partner with Noah Germaine, Jason and their team on the 37 Wildcat,” said Clarke of Jaguar Powerboats. “We’re like-minded in our approach to boating and business. We were looking for something beyond just another dealer, something unique and in Germaine Marine, we found it.”