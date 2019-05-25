Big crowds and large boat counts are expected for next weekend’s Lake Race presented by Performance Boat Center on Lake of the Ozarks.
This year’s race, featuring Offshore Powerboat Association, is undergoing a major change and moving from near Bagnell Dam down the lake. The race will now go from the 5-mile marker to the 9-mile marker.
Jeff Dorhauer, president of the Lake Race Board of Directors, said the move will allow for more spectator boats and fans to enjoy the race on Saturday, June 1. Longtime offshore racers may remember racing the location nearly a decade ago before the course was moved near Bagnell Dam.
OPA is expecting a big turnout at Lake of the Ozarks coming off the tour’s season opener last week in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Fifty-nine boats turned out in Florida with some classes featuring 10 or more boats. Most of the class winners from Florida are expected to strap in for the Lake of the Ozarks race. Class winners in Cocoa Beach were:
Class 2: Bull on the Beach
Class 3: Strictly Business
Class 4: Simmons Marine
Class 5: Bronx Phantom
Class 6: Rum Runner
P1 Superstock: Porta Products
ProStock V: Fastboys
Super Vee Xtreme (SVX): BoatFloater
Vee Extreme: Knucklehead Racing Instigator
Super Stock: Shadow Pirate
Super Cat: Pro-Floors Racing
ClassONE USA: Miss Geico
Fans will have a solid day of racing on Saturday with plenty of activities leading up the race. All Lake Race events will take place at the Horny Toad Entertainment Complex at Camden on the Lake and Shady Gators, both places are near the 7-mile marker.
Lake Race kicks off Thursday (May 30) with an official Lake Race Preparty at Shady Gators. The Festival of Speed takes place on Friday starting at 6 pm at Camden on the Lake Resort and Shady Gators. The event is open to the public and there is no charge.
Saturday’s racing will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the awards ceremony starting at 6 pm at Camden’s outdoor stage. Both restaurants are offering complimentary shuttle busses and water shuttles.
For more information about the event and schedule, visit www.lakerace.com.