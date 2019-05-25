Big crowds and large boat counts are expected for next weekend’s Lake Race presented by Performance Boat Center on Lake of the Ozarks.

This year’s race, featuring Offshore Powerboat Association, is undergoing a major change and moving from near Bagnell Dam down the lake. The race will now go from the 5-mile marker to the 9-mile marker.

Jeff Dorhauer, president of the Lake Race Board of Directors, said the move will allow for more spectator boats and fans to enjoy the race on Saturday, June 1. Longtime offshore racers may remember racing the location nearly a decade ago before the course was moved near Bagnell Dam.

OPA is expecting a big turnout at Lake of the Ozarks coming off the tour’s season opener last week in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Fifty-nine boats turned out in Florida with some classes featuring 10 or more boats. Most of the class winners from Florida are expected to strap in for the Lake of the Ozarks race. Class winners in Cocoa Beach were:

Class 2: Bull on the Beach

Class 3: Strictly Business

Class 4: Simmons Marine

Class 5: Bronx Phantom

Class 6: Rum Runner

P1 Superstock: Porta Products

ProStock V: Fastboys

Super Vee Xtreme (SVX): BoatFloater

Vee Extreme: Knucklehead Racing Instigator

Super Stock: Shadow Pirate

Super Cat: Pro-Floors Racing

ClassONE USA: Miss Geico

Fans will have a solid day of racing on Saturday with plenty of activities leading up the race. All Lake Race events will take place at the Horny Toad Entertainment Complex at Camden on the Lake and Shady Gators, both places are near the 7-mile marker.

Lake Race kicks off Thursday (May 30) with an official Lake Race Preparty at Shady Gators. The Festival of Speed takes place on Friday starting at 6 pm at Camden on the Lake Resort and Shady Gators. The event is open to the public and there is no charge.

Saturday’s racing will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the awards ceremony starting at 6 pm at Camden’s outdoor stage. Both restaurants are offering complimentary shuttle busses and water shuttles.

For more information about the event and schedule, visit www.lakerace.com.