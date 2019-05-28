Performance Boat Club hopes to raise more than $10,000 this weekend for charity at its Sarnia Shakedown kickoff event.

The poker run kicks off with a Friday night (May 31) barbecue at the home base at the Sarnia Bay Marina in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. On Saturday, about 15 boats will run the St. Clair River and Lake St. Clair before stopping for lunch at the Windsor Yacht Club. After lunch, the group will go to checkpoints at the Ambassador Bridge and Jefferson Beach Marina before returning to the Sarnia Bay Marina.











“The run down the St. Clair River is a lot of fun,” said Meghan Brousseau of the Performance Boat Club. “The river is quite wide and there are lots of interesting things to see including firefighters and having the U.S. on one side and Canada on the other.”

On Saturday night the Performance Boat Club will hold its auction and awards dinner at the Sarnia Bay Marina pavilion. The charities benefitting from the poker run include St. Joseph’s Hospice of Sarnia and Fore the Cure.

The Performance Boat Club has four runs on its 2019 schedule after this weekend including Muskoka Lakes (June 14-16), Georgian Bay Blast (July 5-7), Lake Simcoe (August 23-25) and Rice Lake (September 20-22).

Brousseau said Lake Simcoe is probably the club’s most popular event with an estimated 30 boats expected to participate in the early July event.

For more on the Sarnia Shakedown or the Performance Boat Club, visit www.performanceboatclub.ca.