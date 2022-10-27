Livorsi Marine Qwick Pin Cleats

Sometimes half the fun of performance boating is being able to show it off on social media.

Livorsi Marine can help you capture the video with its new Quick Pin GoPro mount. The base can be mounted anywhere on the boat, and the top mount is fully adjustable to get perfect video every time. An optional decorative bezel for the base is available.

While adding the GoPro mount, it’s a good time to install Quick Pin fender cleats from Livorsi Marine. The pins come in short and long base allowing boaters to install fenders with a simple click.





Livorsi Marine Quick Pin fender cleat. GoPro mount.

The cleats are made from type 316L stainless steel and electropolished for corrosion resistance. Made in the USA, the cleats have a soft tip so it won’t scratch the gelcoat but are strong with a pull out force greater than 1,500 pounds.

Livorsi Marine says it is creating a family of cleats where once the base is mounted it allows for rod holders, docking cleats and bumper cleats. The cleats can be used interchangeably at each location, simplifying operations at the docks.

www.livorsimarine.com