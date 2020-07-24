Mercury Racing recently released a five-blade CNC propeller that delivers stronger acceleration and better top-end speed for 300-horsepower outboards. The surface-piercing propeller is designed to run on the Mercury Racing 300R outboard and legacy 300XS and 300X outboards from the company.

“While mainly aimed at twin‑outboard catamaran applications, this new propeller design will also take single‑engine, padded‑vee‑bottom and tunnel boats to a new level of performance,” said Steve Miller, Mercury Racing director of marketing, sales and service, in a press release. “There’s no room for error when driving these high‑performance boats and that’s the approach we take when building propellers.”

CNC machining ensures that pitch, diameter and rake are true to provide consistent lift, handling and speed characteristics. The new propeller is designed to make the most of the Sport Master gearcase and elevated engine heights, Miller said. The five-blade cleaver prop reduces slip percentages in outboard Sport Master applications, averaging 4.5 percent at wide-open throttle, Mercury Racing said.

Each CNC cleaver propeller is custom made to order. Diameter range is 14.5 to 15.5 inches with a pitch range from 26 to 40 inches, available in 1-inch increments. Consumers can choose between 15- or 18-degree rake.

All Mercury Racing propellers come with a one-year warranty. Propellers are shipped in a molded Mercury Racing CNC case, great for safely storing propellers when not in use.

For more information on Mercury Racing propellers and its products, visit mercuryracing.com.