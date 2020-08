We are excited to go ahead with the 1000 Islands Gananoque Poker Run – August 28-29, 2020.

Another exciting weekend of performance boating returns to the 1000 Islands region. Poker Runs America and Power Boating Canada brings 2 days of power on these majestic waterways!

Visit our 1000 Islands Gananoque event page for updates, details and registration for this event.

See you there!