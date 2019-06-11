More than 50 high-performance boats are expected this weekend for West Michigan Offshore’s Muskegon Powerboat Weekend.

The event kicks off on Friday with the Powerboat Street Party in partnership with Taste of Muskegon, an event that showcases area restaurants and craft breweries. The street party goes from 4:30-9:30 pm.

“It’s super to welcome some of the biggest most powerful boats from all over the state and beyond to Muskegon, but more importantly is the passion of the people for the boating lifestyle,” said West Michigan Offshore’s President Roger Zuidema in a press release. “We hope that all will enjoy, as we have numerous events and happenings.”

Saturday’s poker run starts at noon with a warm-up run down Muskegon Lake. From there the boats will run to the Muskegon Channel leading to Lake Michigan for the Boat Parade of Power.

There are plenty of sights to see on the Muskegon Powerboat Weekend that starts on Friday afternooon. Photo courtesy West Michigan Offshore.

“The Parade of Power out to Lake Michigan is something to see,” Zuidema said. “With spectators watching on both sides and marshaled by the Aquastar, Muskegon’s sightseeing boat, and past the USS Silversides the World War II submarine. The parade is impressive.”

For the first checkpoint, the boats will travel 15 miles to White Lake at White Lake Yacht Club for their first poker chip and then onto Grand Haven at the Waterfront Stadium for the second stop. The participants will then head back to Muskegon Lake to pick up at chip at the USS Silversides and the next stop is at the USS LST 393, a World War II landing ship. The final stop is at Safe Harbor Great Lakes Marina.

Zuidema said the Saturday night celebration party at the Great Lakes Marina is sold out. Participants can still sign up for the poker run but must become a West Michigan Offshore member. The $100 membership provides free registration to the organization’s three summer poker runs.

For poker runners that can’t make this weekend’s festivities, West Michigan Offshore still has two poker runs. The Rock the Coast event July 18-21 and Summer Blast in South Haven on August 23-25. For more information about West Michigan Offshore, visit westmichiganoffshore.com.