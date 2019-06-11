Sarasota, Florida



Venture capitalist and Sarasota resident Tom Hall has owned more boats than I have shoes in my closet. His present tally is 42, but I reckon this figure will rise before it falls. You can say his magnetism to watercrafts of all sizes dates back to birth, since his mom was on board the family’s Chris-Craft at 11:00 p.m. the evening she went into labor.

Hall with friends at the 2018 Poker Runs America Alexandria Bay Hall of Fame Poker Run.

This summer it was a dream come true for Hall to have participated in his inaugural Poker Runs of America Alexandria Bay Hall of Fame Poker Run, because back in college, he and his best mate, Shawn would stroll up and down the Alexandria Bay docks when the convoy of offshore artillery came to town.

At the New York run, Hall campaigned his “out of the box” sleek new twin Verado 400R powered 340X MTI which he took possession of and splashed for the first time days prior, when MTI owner, Randy Scism, delivered it to him out at Lake of the Ozarks. Hall met Scism last November at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show through his pal and fellow MTI owner, John O’neill and the catamaran was designed specifically according to Hall’s preferences.

Hall with friends and family

Hall, wife Suzanne and children Taylor (28) and Kendall (24) spend a remarkable amount of time together navigating the waters on his various vessels including a yearly trek down through the crystalline waters of the Bahamas on their 80-footer Hatteras Motor Yacht Just Got Bored (named by daughter Kendall because when dad gets bored he buys boats.) When in the mood for a shorter jaunt their boat of choice is Hall’s 45’ Express Hatteras, Blue Bayou.

Tom Hall’s enthusiasm for powerboating is over the top, it takes someone special to say he uses his 45’ Hatteras and 34’MTI catamaran as tenders for his 80’ Hatteras. We welcome Hall and his family to the world of poker runs and look forward to seeing them at many of the upcoming Florida events that he told me he is ready to conquer.

