NEXT LEVEL

AMP and Smart Performance Marine partner for the 37XPR catamaran.

By PRA’s Gregg Mansfield



Tucked among the yachts and center consoles at the docks of the Miami International Boat Show, the new catamaran built by American Marine Performance in partnership with Smart Performance Marine drew a crowd.

The AMP 37XPR made its debut and the stunning high-performance catamaran turned heads at the Herald Plaza docks in downtown Miami.

“We got a tremendous amount of good response,” said Walt Braithwaite, AMP’s vice president of sales and marketing. “The whole partnership with (Smart Performance Marine) elevated both brands because it provides the legitimacy of being in the performance-boat market.”

Founded by Brazilian Arthur Fusco in 2019, the Florida-based AMP builds 33’ and 43’ center consoles. AMP announced in December 2023 it was expanding into high-performance catamarans, partnering with Chris Schoenbohm, owner of Smart Performance Marine. In addition to the 37XPR catamaran, AMP is building the 34XPR set for release later this year.

Both companies see a renewed interest in go-fast catamarans, especially as the major performance builders have shifted their production to performance center consoles. Based on the response Braithwaite saw in Miami, there is still demand for high-performance catamarans.

The first 37XPR featured a striking blue and silver paint scheme with details carried into the seatbacks and dash. Sitting in the water around larger yachts at the Miami Boat Show, the 37XPR didn’t feel out of place due to its 37’ 6” length.

Stepping into the cockpit, the 37XPR makes great use of its 10’ 4” beam. With seating for eight people, the 37XPR has two bucket seats up front, two bucket seats amidships and a rear bench with four spots. Miami Prestige handled the upholstery. Braithwaite said AMP Marine is working with Miami Prestige to further refine the cockpit upholstery.

The full wraparound polycarbonate windshield had small support posts to the side, providing a clear view of the water ahead for everyone onboard.

The dash featured dual Garmin 9022 GPSMAP screens and a Mercury 903 VesselView, left of the steering wheel with hydraulic steering. The catamaran can be driven solo or with a buddy thanks to Mercury Zero Effort controls in a console between the bucket seats.

One of Braithwaite’s favorite standard features is the JL Audio system that includes six color-changing speakers, two 10” subwoofers and two amplifiers. A Fusion RA 770 touchscreen head unit is controlled through the Garmin screens.

“It’s big water poker run boat,” Braithwaite said. “You can bring everyone along to the poker run, so you don’t have to pick favorites.”

Mercury Racing supplies the power for the 37XPR and it’s available with 300R, 400R (V-10) or 500R outboards. The boat in Miami had Mercury Racing 500R outboards and will reportedly run mid-to-high 130s when fully dialed in.

Smart Performance Marine builds the fully infused hulls, using only top-shelf epoxy and carbon fiber.

“We don’t use kits, everything is hand cut to fit perfectly in the boat,” Braithwaite said. “The construction is as good, if not better than anything that’s in the marketplace.”

To help protect the paint job (done in-house at AMP), the 37XPR comes with six pop-up cleats and six quick-release fender cleats. The catamaran has four lined storage lockers with fender storage.

AMP and Smart Performance Marine sold five catamarans at the Miami Boat Show. With a pair of 500-hp Mercury Racing outboards, the 37XPR retails for $775,965. Anyone who has shopped recently for a high-performance catamaran will recognize that the 37XPR delivers a lot for the money.

“To have a high-quality boat at this price is big,” Braithwaite said.

SPECIFICATIONS – AMP 37XPR

LOA: 39’5”

Beam: 10’4”

Dry Weight: 5,600 pounds

Fuel Capacity: 164 gallons

Power: (2) Mercury Racing 500R

Max Horsepower: 1,200

American Marine Performance

954-852-5252

www.americanmarineperformance.com