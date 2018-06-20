Photo courtesy of Bill Petro

Running five charity poker runs each year, the Performance Boat Club of Canada opened this year’s season, with thirty-three performance boats cruising three of the big lakes in Muskoka, Ontario.

The famous Muskoka Lakes offer boaters good water and beautiful scenery, so it is no surprise that this event gets bigger every year. While participants labeled the event second to none, the big news is that the club doubled the amount of charity funds raised over the previous year.

The Performance Boat Club proudly presented the Ontario based, Camp Oochiegas, for children with Cancer, a cheque for $40,000.