Race World Offshore Brings the Big Guns to Toronto Canada!

On July 11 – 13, 2025, Race World Offshore, the producers of some of the biggest offshore races around, including the Key West World Championships, will be in Toronto for one of the most exciting waterfront events of the year.

On the same weekend, the Power Boating Canada / Poker Runs America Lake Ontario Poker Run will be happening.

The founder of Race World Offshore, Florida’s Larry Bleil, is working very closely with Canada’s Chris Grant, and his race team, C J Grant Racing, to make it all happen on Lake Ontario.

“Toronto 2025 will not just represent the most populus city where offshore is run this year – but has been designated as the North American Championship race within the series.

Toronto and the Province of Ontario have been incredibly supportive of this initiative that brings ‘world-class racing to a world-class city and I couldn’t be more pleased – or proud” says Chris Grant. “Mounting an event of this scale takes passion, persistence and partnerships that all need to converge upon one single goal for one incredible weekend of racing” he continues. This will be a first for the City of Toronto that is fourth largest city in North America and will serve as a great opportunity for the sport to reach exponentially more people and turn spectators into fans.”

There will be a number of Canadians racing and competing against some of the world’s best. Some of the legends who raced in the previous event will be back, with their latest race boats, and there are a number of new stars on the circuit, who will be bringing an incredible array of high-performance technology to the event.

“It’s amazing how poker runs and racing feed off one another”, says Bill Taylor, creator of Poker Runs America, “at the beginning of the high-performance sport, you go poker running – and not long after, some of the poker runners join the race world… later on in life, they return to the poker run circuit with their families, to enjoy the sport of performance boating.”

Boating fans will have an opportunity to see the C J Racing Team’s 38 Skater Super Cat on display in the Toronto Offshore North American Championship 2025 booth during the Toronto International Boat Show (TIBS), January 18 – 28, 2025, at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place in Toronto.

With many of the performance boat builders participating in the racing event, poker runners will now see highly tuned versions of their boats competing on the water, in a racing environment, driven and throttled by the pros.

“This will be one of the greatest weekends of the summer”, says Bill Taylor – “we were part of the excitement for the original Lake Ontario Offshore event, and we look forward to being part of the action in 2025”.

We will be bringing you special reports – stay tuned to the Power Boating Canada and Poker Runs America websites at www.powerboating.com and www.pokerrunsamerica.com and our weekly newsletters for the scoop on who is coming, and what they are running.

For more information on the Race World Offshore Super Cat series, please visit: https://raceworldoffshore.com/super-cat

For more information on the 2025 Toronto International Boat Show, please visit: https://www.torontoboatshow.com/show-info/