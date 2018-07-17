It was a picture perfect day for an awesome gathering of people from all walks of life. Over 25 boat owners donated their time and boats to help put countless smiles on the faces of those who, otherwise, may never get an opportunity to experience the excitement of flying across the open water with the sun and wind in their faces. Something that many of us take for granted. In addition, more than 75 volunteers kept land operations running “as smooth as silk.”

For a lot of these families, this is the only chance they have at a vacation or getaway at the Jersey Shore and they look forward to it year after year. The Board of Directors would like to thank everyone who gave their support to Saturday’s event.

Shore Dreams for Kids is a 501(c)(3) fully exempt Not for Profit organization. The success of this event is credited largely to our sponsors, who lend their names and financial support to the event. Our event would cease to exist without the help of a wide variety of companies and individuals who donate their time, services and hearts to this one-day event. The reward of seeing the smiles and children’s eyes light up from all that is shared with them is truly immeasurable. For more information on how you can show your support, please visit www.ShoreDreamsForKids.org