After two years in development by the Sunsation design and engineering teams, what began as a 39-foot version of its popular Center Console Extreme line, has now evolved into a 40-foot state-of-the-art luxury performance center console, unmatched in its class.

“When we first sat down to discuss bringing a 39 into our line,” says company President, Wayne Schaldenbrand, “we wanted to introduce a craft that carried forward the performance and styling of our 32 & 34CCX models while extending the deck and seating space for our customers. We brought in Tres Martin to work with our design engineers in developing a hull that would be optimal for this application and superior to the 39 center consoles of our competitors.”

“Expanding and integrating the SS tapered hull design for a 39-foot boat required numerous calculations and several mock-ups from the CAD designs,” says consultant Tres Martin.

“The final test results indicated that an additional foot of boat length would provide the perfect center of gravity for the extended hull length and the new deck configuration. In conjunction with the Center Consoles’ aerodynamically designed hardtop, this additional foot of boat length also dramatically improved the overall handling and stability of the boat, without negatively impacting its top speed performance. Sunsation’s 40CCX is without a doubt the best luxury performance Center Console on the market right now,” he said.

The 40CCX made its first appearance on the water at this year’s Lake of The Ozarks Shootout after being delivered to Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach, MO.

“Sunsation hit it out of the park with this new boat,” said Brett Manire, Owner of Performance Boat Center. “This first boat was equipped with triple Mercury Racing 400’s and even before we got the boat dialed in we were hitting 75 mph.”

“She’ll most likely top out at around the 77 mph mark,” says Sunsation V.P, Joe Schaldenbrand. “But, honestly, people aren’t really buying these boats for top speed. They are more impressed with the ride, handling, and style of Sunsation’s CCX line.”

