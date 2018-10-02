Home Featured Posts Joe Sgro Memorial Run 2018 Sgro Memorial Run Joe Sgro Memorial Run [ Photo Gallery ] By Poker Runs America - October 2, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Images by Tim Sharkey, Sharkey Images. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Boating News 197 MPH in the 1000 Islands and More to Go. Boating News Sunsation Launches 2018 40CCX Featured Posts 2018 Gananoque Ultimate Shootout and Poker Run Weekend [PHOTO GALLERY] CONNECT WITH POKER RUNS AMERICA14,608FansLike2,037FollowersFollow1,037FollowersFollow