Just last month, we were thrilled to have Pantera President Jeff Howat participate in the 2020 Gananoque Poker Run. We saw the Pantera style on display as Mr. Howat took to the 1000 Islands waters on his craft. Now, we report some exciting news on the future of the brand.

Pantera Boats Inc. announced this week that, as a result of a series of business transactions endorsed and sanctioned by the Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, the company, as successor-in-title, has acquired all molds and related intellectual property including trademarks, designs, and copyrights. Such a move clears the way for the rebirth and relaunch of Pantera’s world-class powerboats and iconic brand.

Cam Heaps, founder of Carbon Marine, Inc. – a company which introduced the world’s first 100% carbon fiber-exposed powerboat hull at the 2016 Miami International Boat show – heads Pantera Boats Inc.

“It is an honor to be a part of preserving the Pantera brand and heritage built by the Nunez family. Today’s announcement is the beginning of a new chapter that will see Pantera Boats available again to customers around the world,” Heaps said.

Pantera Boats Inc. has established a manufacturing partnership with Jaguar Powerboats, which will provide decades of race-proven production experience. “Jaguar’s incredible history of world championship victories and indestructible hull construction makes them the perfect manufacturing partner for our new company,” said Howat.

Coupled with the advanced laminate production expertise provided by Carbon Marine, Pantera Boats Inc. will have manufacturing capabilities in both the United States and Canada. Pantera will build models from 24 to 38 ft, including the classic 28 and 36’s in both regular and twin stepped hulls. New additions to the lineup include outboard center console options – as well as day yacht versions – with walkthrough integrated transoms and luxury cabins.

“We look forward to utilizing the race-proven Pantera hulls and adding new and exciting models while harnessing the most advanced composite building processes available today. With high-end fit and finish and refined interiors, a new era of Pantera is born,” said Heaps.

What’s next for the legendary Pantera? Stay with Poker Runs America for updates to this story.