Actionsports legend Travis Pastrana is joining the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team for 2020 where he is expected to drive the catamaran in six races this season.

Pastrana is a household name in motorsports thanks to the X Games, supercross, NASCAR and his share of record-breaking stunts. Pastrana is being paired with world champion throttleman Steve Curtis and Gary Stray will serve as the crew chief.

“Challenging myself on the highest possible level while having fun with some of the most passionate people on earth has been the foundation of my racing career,” said Pastrana in a press release. “Last year, I had the opportunity to race my good friend Brit Lilly’s offshore powerboat, and was introduced to the world of offshore racing. I am excited to learn from the best with the Miss GEICO team and see what running through the waves at 160 mph feels like.”

Pastrana is a three-time motocross racing champion and has won 17 X Games medals (11 gold). He also launched the “Nitro Circus” TV show that resulted in a world arena tour and a 3D movie.

Miss GEICO will run six races in Class ONE this season.

The Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team will campaign the 47-foot Victory catamaran in Class ONE, which features the fastest offshore race boats in the world. The stops slated for the team include Cocoa Beach, Fla.; St. Pete Beach, Fla.; Sarasota, Fla., St. Clair, Mich.; Michigan City, Ind.; and Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

When Pastrana is unable to attend a race, Lilly will slip into the driver’s seat next to Curtis. “There is no bigger or better team out there. I couldn’t be more excited to have this opportunity to drive the baddest cat on the water,” Lilly said in a statement. “I’m so pumped to learn from all the greats on the GEICO team. The 2020 season should be one for the record books.”

Curtis said Pastrana’s skills from racing dirt courses should naturally translate to the water.

“As an expert in off-road motorcycle racing, Travis’ ability to adjust to changes in the terrain will translate perfectly as the driver for the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team,” Steve Curtis said in a statement. “With the increasing level of talent in the Class ONE race series, competition is at an all-time high. The 2020 season is guaranteed to showcase some of the best action ever seen in the sport of offshore racing.”

Since its inception in 2004, Miss GEICO based in Riviera Beach, Fla., has won 11 world titles and more than 100 individual races.