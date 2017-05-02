Upgrade your Dash with AEM Displays

AEM Performance Electronics’ CD-7 digital dash display is a must-have item for high-performance boats. It is daylight readable and fully customizable with seven total screens (four main pages, a dedicated alarm page, a dedicated start up page and “on-change” page for map switching, adjusting trim settings, etc.). It receives data from two independent CAN bus inputs and AEM has hardware validated more than 100 third party ECUs, loggers and devices to work with it. If you know the CAN protocol of the sending device, it can be configured to work with anything.

The CD-7/CD-7L color digital displays feature a super-bright, high-contrast, sunlight readable display and include an integrated glare diffuser and shade hood so that they are readable in even the brightest daylight conditions. They are designed to accept channels from CAN bus connections and do not include analog inputs. Two CAN bus channels are included so that it can receive and collect data from AEMnet-enabled devices such as the Infinity ECU, Series 2 EMS or EMS-4 and third-party devices including PCM’s CAN sensor modules and programmable engine management systems. There is a supported APPS tab on the AEM website. Third party systems will require a download of third-party DBC CAN bus protocol files for proper orientation if they are not included in the setup software.

Seven bright LEDs span the top of the display housing for RPM. Brightness is programmable on the fixed color LEDs. Two large buttons are included on the display face, which allows for easy page changing and memory resetting. These button functions are also duplicated on the rear connector so the user mount remote buttons on the steering wheel if desired. Two traditional programmable LEDs are located above the toggle buttons on the sides of the housing. For more information, check out www.aemelectronics.com.