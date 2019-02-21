The new Wright Performance 420 catamaran attracted strong interest at the docks of the Miami International Boat Show after reportedly running 116 mph in test sessions prior to the boat show.

The catamaran is the latest creation between Performance Boat Center and Doug Wright Designs, which introduced its successful 360 catamaran in 2017. Under the agreement, Doug Wright Designs builds the hull and deck, while Performance Boat Center handles the interior, rigging and painting.

In the water at the Miami Boat Show was hull No. 1 with a pair of Mercury Racing 400R Verado outboards. Brett Manire, co-owner of the Performance Boat Center, said they received lots of interest in the catamaran that was completed just before the start of the show.

Not only did the new model deliver a strong top-end speed, the builder had it set up to run between 100 and 110 mph for the show. Further dialing in will occur before the boat is turned over to the customer, Manire said.

The Wright Performance 420 is 11 percent larger than its smaller Wright Performance 360 sibling but the catamarans use the same 66-inch tunnel, which results in a flat and dry ride.

“There was a group that didn’t need the 120-125 mph speeds we have seen from our 360 Wright Performance,” Manire wrote in an email. “The people interested in the 420 are attracted to the (outboard) reliability but now will have an outstanding rough ride.”

The six-seater features the latest in high-end goodies on a catamaran that will retail for between $525,000 and $550,000, depending on the options. Cool features include power footrests, motorized deck hatches, multidirectional bucket power seats and integrated steps on the transom. For the tech sleuths, they’ll appreciate the Garmin VIRB action camera in the windshield stanchion and the Latham Marine popup FLIR night vision system.

Passengers will love the multiple USB ports to charge cellphones. They’ll also love the upgraded JL Audio system with 8.8-inch coaxial tower speakers, underwater LED lighting and the color-matched SeaDek flooring in the cockpit.

The Wright Performance 420 catamaran is expected to run in Florida Powerboat Club’s Miami Boat Show Poker Run, February 21-24.