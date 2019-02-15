Mercury Marine launched its highest horsepower Verado to date, debuting a 400-horsepower outboard Thursday at the Miami International Boat Show.

Since the launch of the 350 horsepower Verado and the Mercury Racing 400R four years ago, Mercury Marine said consumers have been requesting a higher horsepower Verado engine.

“The acceptance of the 350 horsepower Verado in the marketplace has been incredible and through extensive conversations with our global customers, we have learned that there is an appetite in the marketplace for a Verado-branded 400 horsepower four-stroke outboard engine,” said John Pfeifer, Mercury Marine president. “As boats continue to increase in size, so has the need for more power. This gives us an opportunity to provide an even higher horsepower Verado in the market, providing the durability and reliability that the Verado brand is known for around the world.”

The 400 Verado is suitable for a wide range of applications, including center consoles and larger sport boats. Mercury says consumers will appreciate the added power over and above the 350 hp Verado while maintaining the standard for smooth and quiet operation for which Verado outboards are widely known. Weighing just 668 pounds, same as the 350 hp Verado, the 400 hp Verado is also the lightest outboard in the 400-plus horsepower category by nearly 300 pounds.

The 400 Verado will be available in all the same model variations as the 350 Verado. It will exclusively use the 5.44” 1.75 HD (heavy duty) gearcase and will be available in Phantom Black and all three shades of white: Warm Fusion, Cold Fusion, and Pearl Fusion. It is also compatible with Mercury Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO).

Mercury Racing will continue to offer the 400R in two different gearcase configurations: the 5.44” 1.75 HD, which is appropriate for lighter, faster (under 80 mph) hulls that would benefit from a 7,000 rpm red line; and the SportMaster 1.75, which is intended for over 80 mph applications.

The 400hp Verado is available for order today and will begin shipping in the spring. MSRP is $34,135.