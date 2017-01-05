Deep Impact Puts the “Super” in Center Consoles

By Eric Colby

When you see the term “Super” used to describe something, naturally expectations are heightened. In the center-console performance-boat world, Deep Impact (www.deepimpactboats.com) has met those expectations with its new 360 Super Sport and 399 Super Sport.

First up is the latest progression of Deep Impact’s successful 360 Sport line. The twin-stepped hull with a 10’ beam was designed by naval architect and Mystic Powerboats president, John Cosker.

It’s powered by quad Mercury Racing Verado 400R engines and the new model’s bottom features a notch that runs from chine to chine to improve the boat’s top speed and efficiency. Normally the hull is limited to triple engines, so the new Super Sport model will be targeted for experienced powerboaters who understand the dynamics of running and handling machinery of this magnitude. Once dialed in, the four-engine boat is expected to reach a maximum speed around 90 mph.

Appealing selling factors will include a competitive price tag and fewer transportation hassles when on the trailer due to the shorter length.

Moving up, the 399 Super Sport is luxury refined and redesigned. Mark Fisher, proprietor of Boats Direct USA and the Deep Impact boat line had two things in mind when building the new generation—opulence and performance.

“The 36-footer has always been our muscle boat but when we launched the 399 Super Sport, it has become a big deal,” said Randy Truesdale, Fisher’s righthand man at Deep Impact. “With output capped at two per month, no detail gets left untouched.”

Created in a similar style to other high-end center consoles, the 399 Super Sport offers relaxation seekers an indulgent forward lounge, and in the center a roomy console cabin with a private head compartment and ample space for potential bedding.

Literally, topping off the bold Lamborghini-colored flagship 399s are a hardtop with double panoramic smoked glass wind-deflecting panels and a JL Audio speaker package for an ultra-modern look and maximum output sound system.

Additional features tooled into the first jaw-dropping orange Super Sport are a tilted fresh water showerhead between the spreader lights to rinse off the salt water and triple drop-down bolsters behind the helm. Abaft, the bolsters is a YETI cooler and computerized built-in bar stocked with rum, vodka, gin and scotch, all meant to be enjoyed when the boat is back at the dock at the end of the day. Cupholders with integrated LED lights, a portable ice bin and a starboard-side 1000-watt blender flush mounted into the Corian counter top provide complete the well-equipped wetbar.

With the introduction of both Super Sport models, performance boaters have a more practical, safer, turnkey offshore go-fast. Even better, many poker runs now have classes specifically for center consoles. Head over to www.deepimpactboats.com for the latest updates on the limited edition Super Sport series.