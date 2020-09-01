Poker Runs America / Power Boating Canada held the 1000 Islands Gananoque Poker Run on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Amid some wet weather and unique COVID challenges, teams made their journeys to four unique destinations and five stops in total. Poker Runs America and Power Boating Canada would like to congratulate the winners of this weekend.
BEST DRESSED CREW
Dave Turnbull and crew in his 30′ Baja Outlaw, “Hangtime”
MOST EXOTIC ENGINE COMPARTMENT
Chris Ridabock in his 38′ PowerQuest “Sunny Daze Too”
BEST GRAPHICS
Jean Deziel in his 36′ Skater “Nor’Easter”
THIRD PLACE
Pierre Junia Poquin in his 38′ Fountain
Card Hand: 8833A
SECOND PLACE
Brian Hegadorn in his 24′ Baja
Card Hand: QQ669
And the winner is…
FIRST PLACE
Martin Beaudoin in his 30′ Baja
Card Hand: AA776