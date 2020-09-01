Poker Runs America / Power Boating Canada held the 1000 Islands Gananoque Poker Run on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Amid some wet weather and unique COVID challenges, teams made their journeys to four unique destinations and five stops in total. Poker Runs America and Power Boating Canada would like to congratulate the winners of this weekend.

BEST DRESSED CREW

Dave Turnbull and crew in his 30′ Baja Outlaw, “Hangtime”

MOST EXOTIC ENGINE COMPARTMENT

Chris Ridabock in his 38′ PowerQuest “Sunny Daze Too”

BEST GRAPHICS

Jean Deziel in his 36′ Skater “Nor’Easter”

THIRD PLACE

Pierre Junia Poquin in his 38′ Fountain
Card Hand: 8833A

SECOND PLACE

Brian Hegadorn in his 24′ Baja
Card Hand: QQ669

And the winner is…

FIRST PLACE

Martin Beaudoin in his 30′ Baja
Card Hand: AA776

SHARE
Previous article1000 ISLANDS GANANOQUE POKER RUN IS A GO!
Next article2020 1000 Islands Gananoque Poker Run
Avatar
Poker Runs America
Poker Runs America is North America premiere promoter of poker runs. Their website and magazine showcase the latest in offshore racing and high-performance powerboats, along with event listings and a rundown in all the latest racing tech.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR