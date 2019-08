Poker Runs America’s 33rd annual 1000 Islands Can/Am Poker Run held in the city of Kingston, Ontario on August 16-18 was bigger and better than ever. Thanks to the poker run participants who joined us and for showcasing their boats. Thank you to our sponsors and street displays for making it an awesome weekend. Once again we proudly support Big Brothers, Big Sisters through our Ride of a Lifetime charity fundraiser and live auction.

Here are some of the highlights.

Friday

























































































Big Brother Big Sisters



















Saturday





























































































































































Moose McGuires Brockville lunch stop



















































































BluMartini Bar & Grill