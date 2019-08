North East, MD was the host for the Poker Runs America’s Rock the Bay Poker Run August 2-3, 2019. This event wouldn’t be possible without all of our volunteers who put in their time to make it a special weekend.

Here are some of the highlights from the event.

Most Exotic Engine – Bob Powell

Best Graphics – Bernie Neuhaus of Marine Unlimited

Best Dressed Crew – Ambrose Fasolek and crew

3rd Place – Bryan Burd with triple 7s

2nd Place – Greg Bowser with a full house 9 9 2 2 2

1st Place – Chris English with a full house K K K 10 10

Aerial photos by RANDY NUZZO of powerboatphotos.com– additional photos by Tamara Taylor of Poker Runs America.

To order photos contact coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com or 1-800-354-9145.