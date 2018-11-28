December 8-9
Toys Tour 2018
Palatka, Fla.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/Toys-Tour-Palatka-Fl
January 18-20, 2019
Winter Poker Run to the Florida Keys
Florida Powerboat Club
Miami, Florida
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
February 21-24
Miami Boat Show Poker Run, Miami, FL
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
March 21-24
Tampa Bay Poker Run, Tampa Bay, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
April 24-30
Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout
Lake Havasu City, AZ.
602-739-4739
James@StormPokerRuns.com
www.stormpokerruns.com
April 19-21
Fort Meyers Poker Run
Florida Powerboat Club
Ft. Meyers, Florida.
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
May 1-5
Tickfaw 200 Poker Run, Springfield, LA
Blood River Marina
(225) 294-3876
tickfaw200@bloodrivermarina.com
www.bloodrivermarina.com
May TBA
Lake St. Clair Memorial Weekend Fun Run
Lake St. Clair Powerboat Club
Chip Miller 586-413-5818
www.facebook.com/lscpowerboatclub
May TBA
Memorial Day Weekend Social/Boating Season Kick Off
Tom’s River, NJ
New Jersey Powerboat Club.
www.njpbc.com
May TBA
2019 Memorial Day Poker Run
Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Association
Chestertown, MD
https://www.cbpba.com/
May 16-18
Jacksonville River Rally Poker Run
Jacksonville, FL 954-732-9020
gcoffshore@aol.com
https://www.facebook.com/jacksonvillefunrun/
June TBA
6th Annual Rooster Tails Thru Choo Choo Poker Run
Tennesse Powerboat Club
Erwin Marina Riverfront.
Chattanooga, TN
https://www.facebook.com/Rooster-Tails-on-Rocky-Top-550107965091917/
June TBA
Haulin’Ass on the Pamlico
Washington, N.C.
(252) 945-0011: 252-333-5898
sbowers79@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/haulinassonthepamlico/
June TBA
Smokin’ The Sound Poker Run
Biloxi, MS (228) 594-3442
www.smokinthesound.com
June 7-8
10th Annual Lake Winnebago Four Horsemen Poker Run, Oshkosh, WI
Shannon Radtke (920) 215-2155
Shannon@LakeWinnebagoFourHorsemen.com
www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com
June 7-8
Hartwell Lake Poker Run
Anderson County, S.C.
864-225-6800
www.hartwelllakepokerrun.com
June 7-11
Bahamas Poker Run
Grand Bahamas/Bimini
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
June TBA
LEOPA Spring Fun Run
commodore@leopa.com
www.leopa.com
June TBA
Bay Swim Fun Run 2019
Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Association
Grasonville, MD
https://www.cbpba.com/
June TBA
Potomac River Poker Run
Dumfries, MD
www.timsrivershore.com
June 15-16
“Running With the Dogs.” Riverbay Poker Run, Biloxi, MS
Gary Morykwas (228) 365-7712
riverbaypokerrun@msn.com
www.riverbaypokerrun.com
June TBA
Lake Cumberland Thunder Run
Justin Lucas/ Lake Cumberland
Powerboat Club (606) 425-6113
j.aquaholic@gmail.com
www.cumberlandpokerrun.com
June 15
Muskoka Lakes/Gravenhurst Poker Run
Performance Boat Club of Canada
705-533-2717
https://performanceboatclub.ca/
June TBA
8th Annual Sacandaga Fun Run
Mayfield, N.Y.
www.facebook.com/events/1570783249876376/
June TBA
21st Annual Toms River to Atlantic City Powerboat Rally
Tom’s River, NJ
New Jersey Powerboat Club
www.njpbc.com
June 19-23
The Texas Outlaw Challenge
Houston/Clear Lake, TX
Paul Robinson
Paul@TexasOutlawChallenge.com
(281) 702-8744
www.texasoutlawchallenge.com
June 21-22
3rd Annual Kuttawa Cannonball Run
Barkley and Kentucky Lake, KY
Jeff Hoefling
812-457-0234
info@kuttawacannonballrun.com
http://kuttawacannonballrun.com
June TBA
Thunder on the Chesapeake
Nauti Goose Saloon, Northeast, MD
Victor DiMarco (302) 218-7390
www.thunderonthechesapeake.com
June TBA
Erie Poker Run, Erie, PA
Tony Scioli (716) 510-9669
info@elitepokerruns.com
www.elitepokerruns.com
June TBA
11th Annual Support Our Troops Poker Run
Lake of the Ozarks, MO
Jordan Major
(573)-873-2300
jordan@performanceboatcenter.com
www.Midwestboatparty.com
June 28-29
10th Annual F. Wayne McLeskey, Jr. Memorial Power Boating for a Cure Poker Run
Waterside Marina, Norfolk, VA
Bob Veith (757) 672-6782
bobveith@friedenagency.com
www.mapacharity.org
June 28-29
Alexandria Bay “Hall Of Fame”
1000 CAN/AM Islands Poker Run
Alexandria Bay, Clayton, NY
Poker Runs America/ APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com
July TBA
Brunch Run to Captain’s Inn
New Jersey Powerboat Club
Forked River, NJ
www.njpbc.com
July 6
Georgian Bay “Inside Passage” from Midland to Parry Sound Poker Run
Performance Boat Club Canada
705-533-2717
https://performanceboatclub.ca/
July 6
Georgian Bay Blast Midland, ON
Performance Boat Club Canada
705-533-2717
https://performanceboatclub.ca/
July TBA
Old Saybrook “Between The Bridges”
Powerboat Poker Run
Old Saybrook, CT
National Powerboat Association
Bill Frenz (203) 532-1312
frenzyyy@ptonline.net
www.nationalpowerboat.com
July TBA
Northern Illinois Offshore Club Thunder Run
Winthrop Harbor, IL
Ron Michalek
rwvw@comcast.net
www.nioffshore.com
July 12-13
Boyne Thunder Poker Run
Boyne City, MI
231-582-9009
https://boynethunder.com/
July TBA
Glen Cove Poker Run
Glen Cove, NY
www.nioffshore.com
July TBA
17th Annual Shore Dreams for Kids
Barnegat Bay, NJ
New Jersey Powerboat Club
www.njpbc.com
July TBA
29th Annual Battleship Run
Seneca Lake, Himrod, NY
Rochester Offshore PB Assoc.
www.rochesteroffshore.org
July TBA
Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run
Lake Lanier, Buford, GA
678-590-0099
www.piratesoflanier.com
July TBA
13th Annual Thunder in the City
Chesapeake Inn, Rest & Marina, Chesapeake City, MD
Victor DiMarco (302) 218-7390
www.thunderinthecity.com
July TBA
Lake Michigan Fun Run
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Yacht Club
Shannon Radtke (920) 215-2155
Shannon@Mediaone7.com
www.milwaukeeyc.com
www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com
July TBA
Mentor Poker Run
Mentor, OH
Tony Scioli 716-510-9669
info@elitepokerruns.com
www.elitepokerruns.com
July TBA
Seneca Lake Battleship Run
Lake Seneca, NY
Rochestor Offshore Powerboat Association
www.rochesteroffshore.org
whiplash1@rochester.rr.com
July TBA
7th Annual Old Hickory Fun Run
Old Hickory, TN
Tennessee Powerboat Club
chad@tnpowerboat.com
www.tnpowerboat.com
https://www.facebook.com/TNPowerboatclub/
July TBA
Manhasset Bay Gold Cup
Port Washington, NY
National Powerboat Association
Bill Frenz (203) 532-1312
frenzyyy@ptonline.net
www.nationalpowerboat.com
July TBA
GLOC Shootout and Performance Boat Challenge
Grand Lake – Grove, OK
https://www.glocshootout.com/
July 26-27
Sault Ste. Marie Poker Run
Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext. 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com
July TBA
Hudson River Overnight Fun Run
New Jersey Powerboat Club
www.njpbc.com
August 2-3
Rock the Bay Poker Run
Nauti Goose Saloon,
Northeast, MD
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com
August 10
27th ANNUAL Emerald Coast Charity Poker Run and Boat Week
Emerald Coast Foundation
Destin, FL
http://emeraldcoastpokerrun.com/
August TBA
Ray Nuchereno Memorial Poker Run
(Previously Buffalo) Buffalo, NY
Elite Poker Runs
Tony Scioli (716) 510-9669
info@elitepokerruns.com
www.elitepokerruns.com
August 9-11
Skaterfest
Harrison Township, MI
August TBA
Offshore Wench Poker Run
Lake Erie Islands Run
Put-In-Bay, OH
Shannon Radtke (920) 215-2155
Shannon@Mediaone7.com
www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com
August TBA
Fun Run to Breeze’s Restaurant
New Gretna, NJ
New Jersey Powerboat Club
www.njpbc.com
August TBA
13th Annual BLM Poker Run
Borden Light Marina
Fall River, MA
Office@bordenlightmarina.com
http://www.bordenlightmarina.com/poker-runopa/
August 14-18
Emerald Coast Poker Run, Ft Walton, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
August TBA
Big Cat Poker Run
Discovery Bay, CA
Discovery Bay Lions Club
info@bigcatpokerrun.com
www.bigcatpokerrun.com
August 16-17
1000 CAN/AM Islands Poker Run
Kingston, ON, Canada
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext. 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com
August 24-25
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout
Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri
https://lakeoftheozarksshootout.org/
August TBA
SUPER CAT FEST
Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri
Camden on the Lake Resort
https://lakeoftheozarksshootout.org/
https://www.facebook.com/SuperCatFest/
August 24
Lake Simcoe/Lake Orillia Poker Run
Performance Boat Club Canada
705-533-2717
https://performanceboatclub.ca/
August TBA
Borden Light Marina Poker Run Fall River, MA
Borden Light Marina
508-678-7547
bordenlightmarinaoffice@gmail.com
www.bordenlightmarina.com
September 5-7
Gananoque Poker Run and Speed Trials
Gananoque, ON
Poker Runs America/ APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com
September TBA
Center Console Poker Run 2018
Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Association
Grasonville, MD
https://www.cbpba.com/
September TBA
Lake Cumberland Poker Run
State Dock
+1 270-343-2525
info@statedock.com
http://www.lakecumberlandpokerrun.net/
September 21
Bruce Nicolle Memrial Rice Lake Poker Run
Bewdley, ON
Performance Boat Club Canada
705-533-2717
https://performanceboatclub.ca/
September TBA
New York City Powerboat Rally
Liberty Park, New Jersey
220-532-1312
frenzyyy@optonline.net
http://www.nationalpowerboat.com/
September TBA
End of Season Atlantic City Fun Run
New Jersey Powerboat Club
www.njpbc.com
September 27-29
Bimini Blast Poker Run
Ft. Lauderdale to Bimini
Florida Powerboat Club
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
September TBA
Lake Powell Challenge
Lake Powell
928-645-5900
http://www.lakepowellchallenge.com/
September TBA
2018 SCOPE Poker Run,
Long Beach, CA
Southern California Offshore
Powerboat Elite (S.C.O.P.E)
www.scopeinfo.com
October TBA
River Shiver, Fox Lake, IL
Northern Illinois Offshore Club
(847) 587-9677
www.nioffshore.com
October TBA
Monster Storm Performance Boat Event
Lake Havasu City, AZ.
James “Jimmy” Nichols
602-739-4739
James@StormPokerRuns.com
http://www.stormpokerruns.com/
October TBA
Rock the Docks Charity Ride Fundraiser
Lake Havasu City, Arizona
rockthedockevents@gmail.com
http://swoopmotorsports.com/event/swoop-whips-rock-docks-event/
October 11-19
Key West Fall Fun Run
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
November 7-12
27th Annual Key West Offshore Poker Run
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com