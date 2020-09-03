Amid rain, wind, and a social distance backdrop, Poker Runners showed off their toys in Gananoque this weekend. The 1000 Islands Poker Run may have been uniquely challenging – aren’t they all? – but it offered the kinds of speed and flash all boating fans enjoy.

We’re excited to offer exclusive access to our photo gallery within. Like what you see? All images are available in high resolution for purchase. For $100.00, secure one digital, high resolution image of your choice from our collection. Or, choose four of your favorite digital images for just $149.99! Each image can be blown up to a 20×24 wall size. That’s not all – we can enlarge, print, and plaque your choices for an additional fee. Simply contact us at coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com with your numbered selections. You may also contact us if to purchase additional images not seen in our gallery.

Have a look at our photos within the gallery. You’ll see an exciting collection of events and memories from the August 28 weekend.

FRIDAY

Saturday











































Awards

We’d also like to congratulate our winners in the following categories:

BEST ENGINE – Chris Ridabock in his 38′ PowerQuest



BEST DRESSED CREW – Dave Turnbull and crew in his 30′ Baja Outlaw



BEST GRAPHICS – Jean Deziel in his 36′ Skater



THIRD PLACE – Pierre Junia Poquin in his 38′ Fountain – Poker Hand: 8833A



SECOND PLACE – Brain Hegadorn in his 24′ Baja – Poker Hand QQ669

And the winner is…

FIRST PLACE – Martin Beaudoin in his 30′ Baja – Poker Hand: AA776

Finally, a thank you to our sponsors, city staff, and all others who made this event possible. We’d like to send a special thank you to the following individuals: