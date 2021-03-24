Because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, events are subject to being canceled or postponed. Please check with promoter before making plans.

MAY 2022
Jacksonville River Rally + Poker Run
Jacksonville, FL
(954) 732-9020
gcoffshore@aol.com
www.jacksonvilleriverrally.org

MAY 2022
Lake St. Clair Memorial Weekend Fun Run
Lake St. Clair Powerboat Club
Chip Miller
586-413-5818
www.facebook.com/lscpowerboat-club

MAY 30, 2021
2021 Memorial Day Poker Run,
Chestertown, MD
Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Association
www.cbpba.com

MAY 13-16, 2021
Orange Beach Powerboat Week, Orange Beach, AL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

JUNE 4-5, 2021
Kuttawa Cannonball Run
Barkley and Kentucky Lake, KY
The Midwest Powerboat Association
https://www.facebook.com/KuttawaCannonballRun/

JUNE 10-12, 2021
Hartwell Lake Poker Run
Anderson County, SC
864-225-6800
www.hartwelllakepokerrun.com

JUNE 11-12, 2021
12th Annual Lake Winnebago Four Horsemen Poker Run, Oshkosh, WI Shannon Radtke (920) 215-2155
Shannon@LakeWinnebagoFourHorsemen.com
www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com

JUNE 17-22, 2021
Bahamas Poker Run
Grand Bahamas/Bimini
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

JUNE 18-19, 2021
Lake Cumberland Thunder Run
Justin Lucas/Lake Cumberland
Powerboat Club
(606) 425-6113
j.aquaholic@gmail.com
www.cumberlandpokerrun.com

JUNE 18, 2021
“Running with the Dogs” River Bay Poker Run
Biloxi, MS
Gary Morykwas
(228) 365-7712
riverbaypokerrun@msn.com
www.riverbaypokerrun.com

JUNE 23-27, 2021
The Texas Outlaw Challenge
Houston/Clear Lake, TX
Paul Robinson
(281) 702-8744
Paul@TexasOutlawChallenge.com
www.texasoutlawchallenge.com

JUNE 27, 2021
10th Annual Sacandaga Fun Run
Mayfield, NY
www.facebook.com/events/1570783249876376/

AUGUST 13-15, 2021
Erie Poker Run
Erie, PA
Tony Scioli
(716) 510-9669
info@elitepokerruns.com
www.elitepokerruns.com

JUNE 2022 
Alexandria Bay Poker Run
Alexandria Bay, Clayton, NY
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext. 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com 

July 9-10, 2021
Boyne Thunder Poker Run
Boyne City, MI
(231) 582-9009
mainstreet@boynecity.com
www.boynethunder.com

AUGUST 2022 
Rock the Bay Poker Run
Northeast, MD
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218, ext. 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com

AUGUST 2021 – TBD 
1000 Islands Poker Run
Kingston, ON
Canada Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext. 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com

AUGUST 7, 2021 
Borden Light Marina Poker Run
Fall River, MA
Borden Light Marina
508-678-7547
bordenlightmarinaoffice@gmail.com
www.bordenlightmarina.com

AUGUST 12-17, 2021
Bahamas Summer Blast
Emerald Coast, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

AUGUST 27-29, 2021
Gananoque Shootout and Poker Run Weekend
Gananoque, ON
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218, ext. 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com

AUGUST TBA, 2022
Manhasset Bay Gold Cup
Port Washington, NY
National Powerboat Association
Bill Frenz (203) 532-1312
frenzyyy@ptonline.net
www.nationalpowerboat.com

SEPTEMBER 10-12, 2021
Lake Cumberland Poker Run
Lake Cumberland, KY
Lake Cumberland State Dock
(270) 343-2525
www.statedock.com

SEPTEMBER 22-26, 2021
Emerald Coast
Emerald Coast, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

OCTOBER 8-10
Florida Keys Fall Fun Run
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

OCTOBER 10-11
Monster Bash Performance Boat Event
Lake Havasu City, AZ
James Nichols
(602) 739-4739
james@stormpokerruns.com

NOVEMBER 10-15, 2021
29th Annual Key West Offshore Poker Run
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

