Because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, events are subject to being canceled or postponed. Please check with promoter before making plans.

MAY 2022

Jacksonville River Rally + Poker Run

Jacksonville, FL

(954) 732-9020

gcoffshore@aol.com

www.jacksonvilleriverrally.org

MAY 2022

Lake St. Clair Memorial Weekend Fun Run

Lake St. Clair Powerboat Club

Chip Miller

586-413-5818

www.facebook.com/lscpowerboat-club

MAY 30, 2021

2021 Memorial Day Poker Run,

Chestertown, MD

Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Association

www.cbpba.com

MAY 13-16, 2021

Orange Beach Powerboat Week, Orange Beach, AL

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

JUNE 4-5, 2021

Kuttawa Cannonball Run

Barkley and Kentucky Lake, KY

The Midwest Powerboat Association

https://www.facebook.com/KuttawaCannonballRun/

JUNE 10-12, 2021

Hartwell Lake Poker Run

Anderson County, SC

864-225-6800

www.hartwelllakepokerrun.com

JUNE 11-12, 2021

12th Annual Lake Winnebago Four Horsemen Poker Run, Oshkosh, WI Shannon Radtke (920) 215-2155

Shannon@LakeWinnebagoFourHorsemen.com

www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com

JUNE 17-22, 2021

Bahamas Poker Run

Grand Bahamas/Bimini

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

JUNE 18-19, 2021

Lake Cumberland Thunder Run

Justin Lucas/Lake Cumberland

Powerboat Club

(606) 425-6113

j.aquaholic@gmail.com

www.cumberlandpokerrun.com

JUNE 18, 2021

“Running with the Dogs” River Bay Poker Run

Biloxi, MS

Gary Morykwas

(228) 365-7712

riverbaypokerrun@msn.com

www.riverbaypokerrun.com

JUNE 23-27, 2021

The Texas Outlaw Challenge

Houston/Clear Lake, TX

Paul Robinson

(281) 702-8744

Paul@TexasOutlawChallenge.com

www.texasoutlawchallenge.com

JUNE 27, 2021

10th Annual Sacandaga Fun Run

Mayfield, NY

www.facebook.com/events/1570783249876376/

AUGUST 13-15, 2021

Erie Poker Run

Erie, PA

Tony Scioli

(716) 510-9669

info@elitepokerruns.com

www.elitepokerruns.com

JUNE 2022

Alexandria Bay Poker Run

Alexandria Bay, Clayton, NY

Poker Runs America/APRA Event

(905) 844-8218 ext. 252

coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com

www.pokerrunsamerica.com

July 9-10, 2021

Boyne Thunder Poker Run

Boyne City, MI

(231) 582-9009

mainstreet@boynecity.com

www.boynethunder.com

AUGUST 2022

Rock the Bay Poker Run

Northeast, MD

Poker Runs America/APRA Event

(905) 844-8218, ext. 252

coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com

www.pokerrunsamerica.com

AUGUST 2021 – TBD

1000 Islands Poker Run

Kingston, ON

Canada Poker Runs America/APRA Event

(905) 844-8218 ext. 252

coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com

www.pokerrunsamerica.com

AUGUST 7, 2021

Borden Light Marina Poker Run

Fall River, MA

Borden Light Marina

508-678-7547

bordenlightmarinaoffice@gmail.com

www.bordenlightmarina.com

AUGUST 12-17, 2021

Bahamas Summer Blast

Emerald Coast, FL

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

AUGUST 27-29, 2021

Gananoque Shootout and Poker Run Weekend

Gananoque, ON

Poker Runs America/APRA Event

(905) 844-8218, ext. 252

coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com

www.pokerrunsamerica.com

AUGUST TBA, 2022

Manhasset Bay Gold Cup

Port Washington, NY

National Powerboat Association

Bill Frenz (203) 532-1312

frenzyyy@ptonline.net

www.nationalpowerboat.com

SEPTEMBER 10-12, 2021

Lake Cumberland Poker Run

Lake Cumberland, KY

Lake Cumberland State Dock

(270) 343-2525

www.statedock.com

SEPTEMBER 22-26, 2021

Emerald Coast

Emerald Coast, FL

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

OCTOBER 8-10

Florida Keys Fall Fun Run

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

OCTOBER 10-11

Monster Bash Performance Boat Event

Lake Havasu City, AZ

James Nichols

(602) 739-4739

james@stormpokerruns.com

NOVEMBER 10-15, 2021 29th Annual Key West Offshore Poker Run

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com Florida Powerboat Club(954) 545-1414

